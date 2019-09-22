In August, a family friend became a U.S. citizen in a burnished oak courtroom, with a bust of Abraham Lincoln looking over us, at the historic Milwaukee Federal Building.
Judge Beth Hannon gave an emotional welcome to over 60 candidates from dozens of countries. She described the United States as a “work in progress,” including stains of slavery and mistreatment of Native Americans. She urged these new citizens to get involved in creating a more perfect union.
The Milwaukee County League of Women Voters was in the lobby to welcome the new voters if they cared to register — and most of them did.
Our friend’s native country offers a meager future for bright young people without political connections. I have visited there and understand what she left behind — a loving extended family who miss her terribly but embrace her decision. She, like so many immigrants, is torn between her roots and her ability to have a rewarding future — an emotional wound that endures in many immigrants.
What has our friend done in eight years? Perfected her English; passed exams, interviews and background checks. Worked full time, earned another college degree, and passed her citizenship exams and paperwork.
And so my question to our political candidates and incumbents is:
What will you do — in your words, actions and votes — to welcome these new citizens? Will you support those who are still waiting?
Most Americans believe the current immigration system is broken and often cruel. What overall policies will you work on to reform it?
BARBARA JONES
Urbana