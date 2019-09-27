This past week challenged our resolve as teachers, researchers, mothers of young children and grandchildren, and citizens of the world. It ended up also being one filled with immense hope for our planet.
We began with the current administration’s revocation of California’s right as a state to set its own emissions standards for automobiles. This seems to be wholly un-Republican, not to mention the stress this will put on our global climate crisis.
We were also met this week with news of another catastrophic environmental outcome in the loss of more than 3 billion birds in North America since 1970, as reported in Science. The consequences of this loss on ecosystems may never be fully realized.
Then, a massive surge of hope to end the week. We attended the wonderfully organized UIUC Student Climate March and saw firsthand just how meaningful this issue is to our next generation. The vast numbers of students, their voices in unison, their signs scientific and their concern palpable. We saw this in an estimated 4-million-strong collective global protest.
What do our politicians need to see from us as citizens, from science, from our planet to take a stand and put our planet over profits? Would you call your elected officials today and tell them what’s important to you about our climate? Two actions we took from student organizers are to call Gov. J.B. Pritzker at 217-782-6830 and urge him to sign the Clean Energy Jobs Bill and to end fracking in Illinois.
ALLISON O’DWYER
FLORENCE CAPLOW
LARA ORR
Urbana
and the rest of CU Solidarity Sundays