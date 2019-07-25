I will never understand the eagerness of people like letter writer Kathy Hilliger to kill people. Even someone as evil as Brendt Christensen is still a human being.
Hilliger rejects Christian forgiveness, writing that “killing another human being is unforgivable. God destroyed some of his own creations for much less.”
In Judaism, we learn that a court that executes once every 70 years is a murderous court, and that “an eye for an eye” refers to monetary compensation for the loss of an eye, not the literal removal of an eye. Maybe it is this Jewish philosophy that keeps me from understanding Hilliger’s position.
But I don’t think so. I know many loving and caring Christians who believe in forgiveness for even the most heinous acts. I don’t recall hearing of a line in Christianity where forgiveness stops. God may have destroyed some of his own creations for “less” than what Christensen did, but who are we to judge what is “more” or “less” in his eyes? If God wants Christensen dead, he has the power to make that happen, but we are humans and should retain our humility.
What Christensen did was horrible. What Yingying and her family lost was tragic. I feel their pain with all my heart. But killing Christensen will not bring Yingying back. It will only make us complicit in his death and further desensitize society to the taking of human life. It is the Christian part of the Bible that phrases it “revenge is mine.”
STEVE SCHER
Urbana