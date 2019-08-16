A recent letter writer wants to take us back to the family values of the 1950s, when morality and respect for others ruled the day.
That simpler time, when if you were black, you had to worry about whether you were putting your family’s lives at risk by registering to vote or living in the “wrong” town — including some towns right here in central Illinois.
If you were a woman, you could be legally prohibited from accessing birth control, and your husband could legally rape you.
If you were gay or lesbian, you were expected to stay in the closet (which, among other things, resulted in doomed marriages as people tried to live the lives that were expected of them, rather than the ones that were true).
The 1950s, like all eras, had aspects we can learn from. But idealizing the values of those days requires ignoring all the people who were hurt and excluded.
Let’s cultivate real family and civic values, by all means — responsibility, caring for others, treating everyone like the valuable human beings that they are.
We’re certainly not there yet, but we won’t get there by going backward.
JENNIFER ROTH
Urbana