I have read so many letters by anti-abortionists that I decided I should submit a letter of my own to them to consider.
Those readers have a right to their opinions, but in every case, their message is simply that abortions are unconditionally wrong, and we must put an end to them. Like that will cure the problem.
They fail to realize that those babies born into this world will probably be uncared for, abused or denied a normal, loving family relationship. The parents are scared, but what are they to do? Do these anti-abortionist letter writers offer alternative solutions to help the babies they want to be born?
Whether they want to believe it or not, unwanted pregnancies are a serious and widespread problem in our society. It needs and deserves practical solutions. One solution is a medically performed abortion. Of course, this is not desirable but nevertheless is a way to prevent potential future hardship for both parents and children.
Anti-abortionists should stop just preaching the end to abortions and get out and do something about it if they really care.
There are other worthwhile solutions that need to be recognized and promoted. One is adoption. Less than 1 percent of all unwanted pregnancies result in adoption of the child. This is a sad statistic indeed.
OK, anti-abortionists, open up your God-loving hearts and adopt one of these forsaken children and raise them as your own. Or go to schools and offer contraception counseling and programs to prevent unwanted pregnancies.
RODNEY BANKS
Loda