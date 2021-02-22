Local artist is a
good candidate
I urge people in Urbana’s Ward 2 to support Christopher Evans for city council. He is a longtime Urbana resident, for many years active as an advocate and writer about issues surrounding poverty, racial inequity and incarceration.
Evans has a keen eye for what needs attention, is hardworking, and has proven his commitment over many years of activism on both the city and county levels. Readers can look up his articles on Smile Politely and read his full platform on Facebook.
In addition, he is a talented artist whose work is familiar across Urbana; he was named an Urbana Artist of the Corridor in 2018. Evans is a serious candidate who deserves serious consideration.
COPENHAVER
CUMPSTON
Urbana