Thank you for publishing the article describing the Building Block program at the Danville Correctional Center, especially on the front page of the Sunday newspaper.
First, it is “good news” at a time of much discouraging news. Second, it highlights doing better with current resources. Third, it reports how volunteers and groups outside of prisons can have a positive impact. Fourth, it describes well how change can happen, even in the most difficulty circumstances. Lastly, it humanizes incarcerated people, as well as the staff who deal with them.
It is in the best interest of our state to offer opportunities for offenders to change and become assets, rather than liabilities to our communities. The cost of incarcerations is phenomenal. We are all safer when people who want to change and can change are helped to do so.
LIZ ABRAHAM
Urbana