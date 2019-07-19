Are you a racist? A bigot? Do you think anyone who looks different from you doesn’t deserve to access the opportunities we have in America? (Do you think it is OK for anyone to be a racist, even the president of a diverse country?) Then vote for Trump!
Are you a misogynist? Do you hate and mistrust women? Wanna just grab them and show them how little they matter? Then vote for Trump!
Do you dislike and fear Jews and Muslims? Think religions other than Christianity should be banned? Yea! Vote for Trump!
Are you a coward? Do you like and admire people who shirk their military duty by feigning injury? Then you’ll love Trump. Vote Trump!
Do you want to ban all the mainstream media for telling all those lies about our president? (Who needs honest reporters anyway?) Vote Trump!
Do you want to scrap the Constitution and term limits and vote in a ruler for life? Vote Trump!
There are so many reasons to re-elect Trump, and many people will vote for him. What does that say about those voters? Can they live with themselves?
BETH FELTS OLMSTED
Urbana