Maxwell proved he can do job
Government is expected to deliver services in a transparent, unbiased manner. Recently, there have been many ongoing questions raised by both Democrats and Republicans about the accounting and management of public funds in Champaign County. These queries beg the question of how to restore confidence and trust in county government.
One answer is the county auditor’s office. As an independent watchdog, the auditor monitors finances with oversight of more than 100 distinct funds, each with specific laws that control spending. The auditor must possess both technical and administrative skills and a thorough understanding of government operations.
Former county board member Gary Maxwell is a candidate for auditor. His years both as an Illinois county engineer and elected representative give him a depth of insight unmatched by other candidates.
As chair of the facilities committee, Maxwell led development of the first comprehensive study of countywide needs that formed the basis for a long-term plan subsequently adopted by the board. His style of rational, bipartisan collaboration serves the interests of all county residents. After having worked many hours with Gary in my role as former county administrator, I know that he will deliver professional stewardship of public funds as auditor.
Citizens have enjoyed the benefits of many talented county officials from both parties. Competency and integrity matter far more than party affiliation at the county level. I hope that voters will give Gary Maxwell thoughtful consideration in their choice for auditor this November.
RICHARD S. SNIDER
Jacksonville, N.C.