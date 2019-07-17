I know Kenton Elmore, but not well. I did not know he was a member of the Human Relations Commission.
His name and picture were on the front page of Section B of Friday’s News-Gazette because he was not reappointed to the commission.
The chairwoman was quoted as being “shocked.” Another commissioner was “stunned.”
Mayor Feinen indicated she was seeking more diversity. I take her at her word. In response to Elmore’s comments about his non-reappointment, the mayor said, “I think he’d like to make it about him.”
To a citizen who has volunteered over three years of time and effort, this comment is ungenerous, if not snarky.
MIKE MURPHY
Champaign