Thank you to both Mayor Feinen and Mayor Marlin for taking a stance in publicly speaking out to show that our C-U community is supportive of our immigrant populations and that our law enforcement will not serve as a branch of ICE.
I am proud to be represented by such bold women, who are ready and able to speak out against the brutal zero-tolerance for immigration our current administration has.
It’s important to be on the right side of history on this and I’m glad to see our mayors taking the moral stand.
ALLISON O’DWYER
Urbana