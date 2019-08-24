Since January, the U.S. House has passed many important bills: minimum wage, prescription drug prices and election security, just to name a few.
Moscow Mitch McConnell, who proudly calls himself The Grim Reaper and has promised to make the Senate a “legislative graveyard,” has refused to bring any of these up for a vote.
Moscow Mitch and other Republicans are goose-stepping behind a president who recently proclaimed himself “the chosen one” and “king of Israel.”
North Korea and Russia are testing new weapons, and trade wars are destroying our economy, yet Trump is focused on buying Greenland.
The administration’s new plan is to lock people up without due process for as long as they want. The U.S. does have a mental health crisis, and it’s in our White House.
MARK PAINTER
Champaign