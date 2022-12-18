Missing point of Terry case
In the Nov. 30 “stop and frisk” opinion piece, I had hoped that, finally, somehow statistical support was uncovered as to its crime prevention traits and occasional weapon searches.
To my dismay, the article revealed nothing about the essence of the decision and dwelled on a secondary facet. Once again, the merits of the Terry case were sidetracked on a cursory subject.
It has been known for years that scanning devices are far more effective than tactical conversation and its consequence.
Airports, schools, etc., have proven this over and over again.
The article’s conclusion was like saying the ratio of street lights to high crime rates is proof positive of correlation. Duh ... street lights are in cities and so are high crime rates, but to equate them as “cause and effect” criteria is ridiculous.
For decades, the original premise of the Supreme Court’s 1968 opinion in Terry v. Ohio has been victimized by misunderstanding, mixed messaging and poor training. The void prompted me to co-author a text on the topic and conduct classes throughout the country.
“Terry stops” were comprised of separate and distinct sequences, each with their own legal parameters and appropriate articulation. By blending the terms together we have negated the requirements and outcomes.
Now even college professors have misidentified intentions and caused even more senseless goals and fashionable faults.
Sadly, the goal of crime prevention and officer safety has been re-victimized by performance confusion and eccentric expectations, risking both society and sworn.
GREG CONNOR
Champaign