Harvard Professor John K. Galbraith received the Humanist of the Year Award in 1985. He spoke of our society’s need for a “level playing field” for all. How might such a state of affairs be achieved?
A society looks to its institutions — education, government and law, for instance — to provide opportunities that will create greater equality. Yet, in this process, politics enters the equation, and it isn’t necessarily to the end of greater advantage for all. Politics may create costly battles, stalemates or selfish opportunism to which no discernible public good results.
Gerald Sussman, general editor of the book “Propaganda Society,” refers to “a profusion of promotion and propaganda in liberal (i.e., market) democracies.” Propaganda, he defines as “highly doctrinal texts in the service of state and corporate interests (and aspiring elites) ”
The matter I’m pointing to here is that, historically, when any such standard is institutionalized and thus pervasive, it becomes the one everyone else must meet to get their ideas and messages into play.
Our world, if one troubles to notice, has subordinated the power of ideas not to reason but to money itself. So it not only takes money to make money in the financial world, it also takes money to ensure that your methods prevail in politics and society.
Americans, indeed, would benefit from being able to hear factual realities and not the tempests of blame and censorship instigated by partisans. For democracy to work well requires the logic of “right reason,” not biased speech for hire.
T. DOUG OLIVE
Champaign