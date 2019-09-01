Recent mass shootings have unleashed a cry for the government to “do something.”
Perspective: In the U.S., there are now 120 guns per 100 U.S. adult residents. As U.S. gun ownership and concealed carry have skyrocketed, violent crime has simultaneously plummeted. The FBI’s Annual Report of Serious Crimes showed that the U.S. violent crime rate fell 49 percent between 1993 and 2017. Using Bureau of Justice statistics, violent crime fell 74 percent during the same period.
How effective are gun laws? Consider two highly touted gun law experiments, both of which ran for years.
First, the Clinton so-called “assault rifle” ban. It lasted 10 years, from 1994-2004. The National Institute of Justice, as well as numerous other studies, found that the law had no discernable effect whatsoever on criminal activity and firearms homicide.
For a second experiment, how about Chicago? Chicago has some of the strictest gun laws in the U.S. and yet consistently records record numbers of gun deaths year after year. BTW, in common with the other 19 most violent cities in the U.S., Chicago is uniformly run by liberal Democrats, who currently are howling for yet more gun laws.
Gun laws don’t stop MS13, Antifa or any other street gangs. Criminals don’t obey laws; that’s why they’re called criminals. And gun laws obviously don’t stop mentally unbalanced mass killers either.
If we really want to “do something,” let’s try doing something that actually has a chance to work. More gun laws won’t.
L. DANIEL METZ
Champaign