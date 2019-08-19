The most desirable thing about home ownership in a small town is that one hopes they have more freedom to decide how they choose to live on their property.
One hopes that excessive government intervention is less pervasive on how you landscape, what pets you have, what style of outbuildings you erect, the type of fencing you have around your property or pools or the type of vehicles parked in front of your house.
Responsible homeowners attempt to be good neighbors, follow ordinances and address specific issues that may arise.
I have had a small flock of hens for six years. Other people had them before me; there are no ordinances prohibiting them and no complaints have ever been made about my chickens.
In fact, when asking each of my neighbors recently if they wanted me to manage them differently, no concerns were raised.
The consensus was “my yard, my business; your yard, your business.” I wholeheartedly agree.
However, two village board members disagree. They want to ban hens in this small, rural farming community.
I have no issues with restrictions to ensure good neighbor relationships, but being rudely told by one board member that I could go buy 89-cent eggs is inappropriate elected official behavior.
If I wanted to live in a homeowner association police state, I would do so. For all of our sakes, let’s hope Fithian doesn’t become one.
This time it is me. Next time it may be you.
LORI DeYOUNG
Fithian