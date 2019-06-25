To quote Popeye the Sailor Man, “I’ve had all I can stands, I can’t stands no more!”
My son just finished his four-year baseball career with Centennial High School, and so I am very familiar with The News-Gazette’s bias toward covering Central High School in matters baseball-related.
In Saturday’s story about Luke Smith’s amazing pitching performance in the College World Series, however, you reached a new low in writing that Smith was a product of Central High School because, of course, he went to Centennial!
I note that you did publish the correction in the next day’s paper in the obscure spot reserved for such admissions, but after four years of watching you systematically slight Centennial’s baseball program, the statement that “The News-Gazette regrets the error” didn’t seem enough.
How about a feature story in a future sports section: “Exclusive: N-G discovers existence of second high school baseball program in Champaign”?
CHRIS HANNAUER
Champaign