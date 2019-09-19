Michael White of Leroy in a letter earlier this month attempts to confuse the uninformed, declaring the phrase “A well-regulated militia” actually converts into a regulation of firearms.
The “militia” is the armed, law abiding citizenry of our great country. A “well-regulated” militia is knowledgeable in use and care of personal firearms.
White ignores the phrase “... the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
“Regulation” is the “infringement” White and many Democrats demand and intend to impose upon citizens, declaring their regulations would “control” criminal acts by criminals.
News flash Mr. White: Criminals do not acquiesce to laws imposed upon law-abiding citizens.
The Second Amendment is included in our Bill of Rights expressly to allow law-abiding citizenry to be well armed to overthrow a tyrannical government as a last resort, and yes, that includes firearms designed by the private sector for military and law-enforcement use.
Our Founders, wise in the ways of men, knew men in political “power” would eventually be inclined toward tyranny, much like the inclination of the modern Democrat party wanting to “control” the citizens with imperious regulations. A well-armed citizenry cannot be controlled by a tyrannical government.
“The strongest reason for the people to retain the right to keep and bear arms is, as a last resort, to protect themselves against tyranny in government,” Thomas Jefferson said.
Our country was founded to have representatives elected from average citizens, not career politicians insulated from the plight of everyday citizens’ lives.
DAVID MARTIN
Urbana