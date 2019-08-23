At this week’s “open government” forum with Brad Halbrook and Rodney Davis, the two men treated constituents to 90 minutes of redirection and regurgitated talking points in the face of pointed questions.
As a resident of Halbrook’s district, I regularly cringe as he devotes his energy to his fantasy of Chicago becoming its own state. I attended the forum eager to hear his perspective on any topic outside of separatism.
What I heard would be laughable, if it wasn’t so deeply unsettling.
Halbrook is proudly ignorant, unconcerned and dismissive. He admitted numerous times that he does not concern himself with issues that he “doesn’t see” (specifically, white nationalism and the role of firearms in suicide). To be so blithely unaware of topics that are easily researched and regularly reported on is quite a feat, but one that Halbrook achieves with ease.
I posed a question to Halbrook regarding his stance on the Federal Owner Identification legislation (also known as Fix the FOID) he voted against this spring. That bill would have required FOID applicants to be fingerprinted, incrementally increased the fee of the card and allowed enforcement of the turning in of weapons if a FOID is revoked. Without elaborating, Halbrook claimed the legislation was overreaching. He mentioned a bill he said he supports that allegedly addresses FOID loopholes, but refused to provide details.
Halbrook is in office not because he was our best choice, but our only choice. To my fellow constituents of the 102nd District: We deserve better.
LIZ LEMOINE
Champaign