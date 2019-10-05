Living in Champaign, we had the best neighbors in the world. Recently, we moved to the country, and we have been amazed at the friendliness of the neighbors nearby.
Sunday evening, we had what was likely a tornado go through. We had four trees down, with two of them blocking the road and one across our driveway.
The roof of the neighbor’s shed was in our backyard and had sheared down two of the trees.
We were so blessed; our home is intact and no one was injured.
I found out the true meaning of “love thy neighbor.” We had people from nearby swarming to help. The trees were out of the road within three hours. The next day, our neighbors brought over rakes, chain saws and big farm equipment. Before the day was over, the metal roof was gone and our driveway was clear.
In this world where we hear so much of hate, I want to share a message of love and community. We are so grateful to Bob, Jeff, Steve and Kathi, as well as everyone else who has checked in on us to see if we are OK and have helped.
We are indeed blessed, and it is wonderful to know neighborliness is alive and well. We still have the best neighbors in the world.
RANDY and TERRI SMITH
White Heath