Never forgot parents’ talk
One hears a great deal these days about the “talk” that African American parents have with their children about potential interactions with police. This brought to mind my own talk with my parents about similar issues many years ago.
I remember my parents looking very serious when they called me into the living room.
They began the conversation saying something like this: “You’re old enough now to understand what we are telling you. From now on, you need to be very careful about your behavior in public. Try to stay as unnoticed as you can. Don’t get into arguments with your classmates; if some kids make fun of you, don’t argue — just walk away; be sure to be respectful to your teachers at all times; and, above all, try to avoid any interaction with the police. If such interaction becomes unavoidable, be sure to be super polite and respectful. Please take this advice seriously: Your life, and even the lives of your entire family, may depend on your following our instructions.”
Except, this conversation didn’t take place in an African American home in the United States in 2020; it took place in 1939 in Nazi German-occupied Prague in a German-Jewish home.
I did take my parents’ advice to be as “invisible as possible.” And that — together with a lot of just plain “dumb luck” — is why I am alive and able to write this letter today.
I encourage readers to reflect on the larger meaning of my story.
PETER BRAUNFELD
Savoy