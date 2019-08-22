I attended the open government event with U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and state Rep. Brad Halbrook, and while I was not surprised by any of the half-truths and outright lies that came out of Davis’ mouth, the complete ineptitude of Halbrook was new to me. I am not a resident of Halbrook’s district, so he hasn’t been on my radar, other than the ridiculous resolution to make Chicago the 51st state.
All I can say is “wow.” I’m sorry, residents of District 102. You deserve a representative who is at least aware of the issues Illinois residents face, to say nothing of actually having a position on them. Halbrook is embarrassingly clueless.
I am thanking my lucky stars that I live in District 103, where I have state Rep. Carol Ammons fighting for me in the Illinois General Assembly. We may not always agree, but I trust her to listen to my concerns, to research the issues and to act in the best interest of her constituents. To point: Carol offers community advisory panels to address bills that are being introduced in Illinois, offering a chance for any interested constituents to offer input on legislation and understand how it will impact our district.
Most importantly, Ammons shares my central Illinois values. She’s working all of the time to make life better for all of my neighbors, including those who are often the most marginalized.
JENNY LOKSHIN
Champaign