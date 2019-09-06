I have been surprised that we have not had any discussion about the claim that “the best defense against a gun is another gun” by the NRA and others. We just had hard evidence that it does not work.
The recent El Paso shooting really is a case to disprove that theory. Texas has open carry and concealed carry, and guns are available most anywhere.
During the reports of the Walmart shooting, it was stated that there were about 3,000 people in the store when the shooting occurred. Being Texas, you can bet there were dozens and dozens of people with guns in the store.
Yet, not a single round was spent toward the shooter by any victim in the store. In other words, having more guns did nothing to protect people and clearly shows having more guns is not any solution.
Can there be any clearer evidence that just adding guns does not work and is not the solution reported by the NRA?
SAM McGREW
Champaign