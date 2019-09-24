We would like to shed a positive light on University Rehab Center, formerly the Champaign County Nursing Home. Our mother has been a resident for eight years and our father for five years, until his recent passing on Sept. 3.
The care and compassion from all of the staff has been amazing the entire time. They are dedicated and hardworking.
Each time the media reported the negativity associated with the nursing home, it was hard to take. All facilities have unfortunate things happen. We’ve endured negative reactions from people when we told them where our parents resided. We would gladly set them straight. Our observations and experiences were and continue to be quite positive.
A recent example of the caring attitude of the staff was represented the night our father passed away. As his body was wheeled out of his room by the funeral director, an announcement of “Code Love” was made over the intercom.
A group of staff gathered and followed us down the hall to the door of the facility as a farewell. We were touched by this demonstration of their devotion to him.
We are grateful for each and every one at the facility for the respect and consideration they gave our father and that they continue to extend to our mother. They truly deserve a standing ovation.
LEE ANN JOHNSON
Tolono
BONNIE SPECCHIO
Rantoul