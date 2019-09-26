There is no such thing as empowerment in the abortion industry, although Planned Parenthood and the abortion lobby want you to think so. They want you to believe that women have no other choice than to have abortions and end their children’s lives. Nothing could be further from the truth.
In my work at Rachel’s Vineyard, every woman I met, at some point, hungered for an alternative to that freedom of choice they eventually executed.
Does Planned Parenthood ever think that they can use the many resources available to them to keep their baby, or place their baby for adoption with one of thousands of couples eager to build a loving family?
Do they ever suggest to women that organizations like Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center and Merci’s Refuge are ready to assist them with housing, food, clothing, whatever they need to ensure their unborn child’s birth and God-given gift of life?
Do they ever suggest that, after their abortion, they might be left with agonizing emptiness that could fuel depression, painful relationships, chronic guilt or obesity, just to name a few of the side effects I witnessed at Rachel’s Vineyard? No, they are just ready with scalpels and mind-altering drugs to urge them to choose death for their child while Planned Parenthood chalks up more income.
True empowerment is believing in women, knowing they can become a parent and still do many things, or they can lovingly place their child for adoption.
DOLORES SOFRANKO
Champaign