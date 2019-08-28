Recently, I received a call from officer McCormick of the Urbana Police Department telling me that they recovered my daughter’s lost wallet. Champaign County deputies also came to the house to alert my daughter.
My daughter is autistic and will not come to the door unless it is someone she knows. Officer McCormick and I then had a round of phone calls to my house and to myself while I texted my daughter for the next 15 to 20 minutes.
Volia, through the patience of Officer McCormick and his professionalism and the Champaign County Sheriff’s Department participation (I’m sorry I do not have names), I would like to thank you all.
It may be small and in some ways insignificant when talking about a wallet, but when officers do these small things in this way, one can see how they perceive larger issues with patience and being professional. He who is faithful in least will also be faithful in much.
I also would like to thank the person who turned it in. Thank you all from me and on the behalf of my daughter.
KEVIN COLLINS
Ogden