The Champaign County chapter of the League of Women Voters and the University YMCA are organizing a public information and brainstorming meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the First Presbyterian Church, 602 W. Green St., U.
Speakers will focus on the importance and the challenges of the 2020 Census in our community: Dr. Julie Dowling, University of Illinois, new chair of the National Advisory Committee for the Census Bureau; Gabriel Lewis, Champaign County Regional Planning Commission; and Gloria Yen, University YMCA.
The meeting will be in two parts. After the panelists speak, there will be a brief Q&A period.
In the second half of the meeting, attendees will brainstorm about identifying and reaching hard-to-count people in our community so that we can achieve as full a count as possible.
A lot is riding for Champaign County in the 2020 Census. Congressional representation is based on census data. (Illinois may lose one, perhaps even two, congressional seats depending on the population count.) Access to federal funding is based on census data. Local government depends on correct census data as the basis for decisions about policy and investment of funds.
Please come and help brainstorm.
KAREN FRESCO
Urbana