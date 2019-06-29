I would like to respond to those who wrote the article, “Christ calls us to accept everyone.”
First of all, the content of this letter sounds exactly like the beliefs of secular humanists I have written about the last five years.
Secondly, the words diversity and inclusiveness are progressive terms.
Thirdly, they reject the Holy Bible. 1 Corinthians, chapter 6, verses 9-10 say: “Or do you not know that the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God? Do not be deceived: neither the sexually immoral, nor idolaters, nor men who practice homosexuality, nor thieves, nor the greedy, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor swindlers will inherit the kingdom of God.”
My fourth point: They do not get to decide right and wrong apart from the Bible.
My fifth point: The Triune God calls all people to repentance. There is no salvation without repentance. Matthew chapter 4, verse 17 says: “From that time Jesus began to preach, saying, Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.”
No. 6: The word repentance is defined in the Bible as a change of mind and heart with regard to sin, so that there is a turning away. If someone is truly repentant, there will be evidence in their life of repentance.
No. 7: The ability to repent is 100 percent an act of God’s grace. Without God’s divine intervention and grace, we would never want to repent of our sins.
No. 8: Those claiming salvation without repentance cannot know God.
BILL DENNY
Urbana