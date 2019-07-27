Ahhhh, the great state of Illinois. With the new sheriff in town and all major state offices held by the leaders of his posse, he has all the the support he needs to implement his new programs.
Do you wonder if they’re using subliminal little tweets here and there to get everyone to understand that just outside of Chicago there’s a place called Illinois?
Have you per chance noticed that one of the new designs on our automobile license plates has changed. The likeness of the president that we Illinoisans are so proud of, we attempt to prove it by printing it on our plate that we claim to be The Land of Lincoln.
Well, his likeness has been moved on our license plate from a position as a centrist to that of a leftist, and a close examination of the top of the plate suggests that perhaps maybe the city of Chicago skyline and its landmarks might be sneaking down to ultimately cover the currently vacant space on the plate.
If my memory serves, and that’s not a good solid assumption, Mr. Lincoln once said, “If the great American people will keep their temper on both sides of the line, the troubles will come to an end ... do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends”?
Perhaps Pritzker, Cullerton, Brady, Madigan and Durkin might possibly consider purusing other truisms attributed to Mr. Lincoln, What do you think?
DON MORAN
Savoy