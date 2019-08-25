I didn’t know what to expect from the open government night at Parkland College. In retrospect, I should have seen it coming.
I found Rodney Davis to be evasive, to put it kindly. He turned each question into a promotion of his own agenda, whether related to the question or not. He proclaimed multiple times how he was one of the most bipartisan congressional representatives. He repeated the term “political toxicity” and called for lawmakers to come together in bipartisan harmony. He then took every opportunity to lambast Democrats for their legislative proposals and votes. He blamed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi constantly for some failure or another; The News-Gazette counted 15 times.
When asked about gerrymandering, he agreed it was a problem and then blamed the Democrats, saying nothing about fairness to voters when mapping districts. Addressing insults and personal attacks — political toxicity — coming from the White House, his only advice to the president was tweet less and govern more.
Then there were the objectors. A cadre of Davis opponents persisted in booing, hooting, shouting questions and derisive remarks, and generally being rude. A Parkland staff person asked a man sitting in front of me to refrain from constantly blurting comments. He continued to blurt, undaunted by decorum or respect for others. Whatever valid points they had, which were many, were obscured by their boorish behavior.
This forum was a lesson in civics, but unfortunately not a good one, in my opinion.
TOM NAPIER
Champaign