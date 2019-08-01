It is time for The News-Gazette to stop printing the appallingly vicious material written by Leonard Pitts Jr. and Sundiata Cha-Jua.
There has been enormous progress in race relations in the U.S. While there is clearly more work to do, ignoring that progress is dysfunctional and downright dishonest.
These two have perverted the idea of “racism” and play the race card incessantly and inappropriately with a drumbeat of columns that concentrate on the trivial and ignore the fundamental in race relations between Americans.
Their columns seethe with hatred of racial progress, all things caucasian and of course all things conservative and Republican. They display an astounding naivete in the face of genuine compassion for human suffering and bias, and an extraordinary dishonesty and narcissism that honors the inherent contradictions in their columns.
Democrat/liberal to the core, as one example, they conveniently ignore the fact that the 1964 Civil Rights Act was rammed through Congress by Republicans over the howling objection of Dixiecrats. They aren’t interested in race relations, only in race baiting, and they pound home this display of vileness from the first sentence onward.
As an unabashedly conservative newspaper, The News-Gazette is well served by including opinion columns by liberal columnists; Gene Lyons comes readily to mind. But it doesn’t need columnists whose only objectives are to cause discord, submerge real thought and increase the black/white divide in America. The damage their howling does is incalculable.
L. DANIEL METZ
Champaign