I watched in abject horror a crowd chanting “send her back,” referring to a congresswoman of color, while the president paused and took it all in. This is not what America is about.
Rather than tamping down the hatred, the president seemed to revel in it. Of course he would. The sentiment was from his own recent tweet.
Is this the kind of country that we wish to aspire to? Doesn’t the Statue of Liberty hold a tablet that states, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.”
Perhaps the “send her back” applies to Lady Liberty. After all, she wasn’t born here.
America should have much higher ideals than are being exhibited. Hatred and xenophobia are not American values.
DENNIS HELD
Champaign