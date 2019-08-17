Statistics from the 2016 presidential election clearly showed that the rural areas of Illinois voted for Donald Trump for president. For the most part, the term “rural area” means farmers.
After getting elected, Trump then turned around and imposed tariffs on Chinese steel — resulting in the Chinese refusing to buy our soybeans.
Farm commodity prices plummeted, and soybean farming is less profitable under Trump.
A few hundred Granite City, Ill., steel workers are happy, but thousands of farmers throughout Illinois are hurting bad.
Before the president’s tariff war, soybeans sold for well over $10 per bushel. Now they are down to $8.66 per bushel.
Then, recently, at the Minnesota FarmFest event, Trump’s agriculture director, Sonny Perdue, mocked farmers and joked that they are “whiners.”
I guess that’s the gratitude you get for overwhelmingly voting for these guys. So in 2020, if you farmers out there want another four years of tariff wars and depressed soybean prices, show your loyalty and vote for Trump again.
As the old saying goes, “Fool me once, shame on you (Trump). Fool me twice, shame on me (farmers).” The shame will be in all the farm bankruptcies that are produced by Trump Version 2.0.
JOE PISULA
Savoy