I remain gobsmacked by the cognitive dissonance of Trump supporters. They say they don’t like his disgusting behavior (though they seem to agree with his racism), but do like his accomplishments. What exactly has he accomplished?
Draining the swamp — “only the best people”?
He appoints lobbyists from industries who are now supposed to regulate those same industries, hastening economic and environmental collapse, not to mention corruption on a grand scale.
Foreign policy? He makes love to dictators, distancing us from our real allies and inches toward new wars.
The economy? If you like working for $40 an hour or own lots of stocks, you like it, otherwise, meh.
His brutal immigration actions are international disgraces.
Therefore, his overall accomplishments are a “bigly” less than zero.
His rallies look more and more like those of Nuremberg in the 1930s (after Hitler came to power), with hateful chanting designed to incite his adoring base by justifying their anger, envy, ignorance and plain nastiness. Read “Donald Trump Hates America” by David Brooks (July 18, New York Times), or remember Lindsey Graham accurately saying “Donald Trump is a race-baiting, xenophobic religious bigot.”
Thoughtful voters will recognize that the Republican Party cares nothing about governing, as it more resembles a terrorist group pushing the country toward a fascistic autocracy.
Since they so clearly hate America, Trump supporters should be sent back to countries with ideologies similar to their own. Let Trump develop North Korean beaches, for example, so his followers have nice new golf courses and houses.
ERIC VIMR
Savoy