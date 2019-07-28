Racist! Racist! Racist! Everywhere today we hear this xenophobic term used with boorish abandon. It used to have meaning. No more.
Racism to my generation related to events leading to the Civil War and the many ills of its aftermath; the social sickness of the Jim Crow era, Bull Conner, the KKK and others. All of which were put down by constitutional amendments designed to address and correct those evils.
Made possible, incidentally, by our Founders’ foresight in writing our constitution as they did.
Sadly, willful political blindness and ignorance have watered the term down to the point where it barely has any meaning at all. If everything is racist, nothing is.
Enter Sundiata Cha-Jua’s recent commentary on the Red Summer of 1919.
An otherwise effective historical fact commentator, always on race, always uncomfortable, especially to white people, he often ignores context in his attempts to relate past moral transgressions to the present, this time accusing Trump of a “commitment to fomenting racial hatred.”
Nonsense! It’s simply jumping on the bandwagon of idiocy so prevalent in today’s political environment and serves no useful purpose other than to spread insidious distortions and lies for political gain.
Trump is no racist. The tweet the disrespectful “apocalyptic four” are so upset about only said they should go help the countries of their origins and then come back and tell us how it’s done.
Cha-Jua asks if we are on the precipice of mass white supremacist violence. If so, he’s party to the reason.
R. STAN MARSH
Champaign