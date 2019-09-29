As cold and extreme weather approaches East Central Illinois in the coming months, it is imperative to view energy as a life-critical resource.
Unfortunately, many families in the area continue to struggle with energy affordability. In some cases, people put their lives at risk or are forced to make choices between things like medicine and food or paying their utility bills.
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provides help to residents by assisting with energy costs for the most vulnerable individuals and families in our community.
Administered in Champaign County by the Regional Planning Commission, LIHEAP protects families across the country and here in Illinois from dangerous indoor air temperatures. Unlike entitlement programs that receive increases with growth in the eligible population, LIHEAP does not automatically receive an increase and must be reviewed and approved by Congress annually.
LIHEAP advocates like the RPC are asking Congress to protect and improve the funding for the program so that we can continue offering this critical assistance. LIHEAP is a small federal program, but it has a multiplier effect. When struggling families can afford energy, they are more likely to remain in their homes, households are stabilized, and seniors and veterans maintain access to service.
The 2019-20 season of LIHEAP begins on Oct. 1. Members of the community who need energy assistance or know someone who does can call us at 217-384-1226 for more information. We thank everyone in the community for their continued support of LIHEAP.
DALITSO SULAMOYO
Chief executive officer
Regional PlanningCommission
Urbana