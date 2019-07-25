The News-Gazette editorial board rightfully asks our community to share in its respect and gratitude for the jurors in the Brendt Christensen murder trial.
In its July 19 editorial, the board reminds us all that in our democracy, a defendant in a criminal case is entitled to legal counsel and a trial by an impartial jury.
Woefully left unacknowledged in the editorial, however, were the sacrifices made on our collective behalf by the federal public defenders, whose tireless and highly stressful public service in this case secured for the defendant his constitutional right to counsel.
As did jurors fulfill their duty for the better part of a month, local public defenders for two long years bore the weight of their immense responsibility to find a way to save this man’s life.
They, too, will carry this experience, and the emotional distress it engendered, with them for a lifetime. They, too, deserve nothing short of our respect and gratitude for fulfilling their civic duty.
The editorial board’s failure to include these devoted public servants in its call to appreciate the contributions made in this heart-wrenching case is disappointing and small-minded.
JANICEBELLLINGTON
Savoy