Recently, the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) sent an email to its 3 million members informing them it was National Toilet Paper Day, a day to protect another of the Earth’s carbon-storing forests — the forests of northern Canada, the Boreal forest.
NRDC asks members to wipe right and save trees and our climate by using toilet paper made from recycled paper. Destroying our forests to make toilet paper threatens our environment, indigenous communities, caribou, billions of songbirds and other wildlife that call this ancient forest home.
Too many toilet paper brands use 100 percent virgin forest fiber, often coming from clear-cutting ancient trees and old-growth forests.
Take the pledge to wipe right. Area residents may come to Common Ground Food Co-op in Urbana and purchase toilet paper, paper towels, facial tissues and paper napkins made from recycled paper. Lobby supermarkets and pharmacies to wipe right by carrying products manufactured from recycled paper.
Protecting the Canadian forests is especially important as fire destroys the Amazon; already 3,500 square miles have been reduced to ash. The tropical forests of the Amazon have been the planet’s largest carbon dioxide sink. Losing our forests alters our planet’s rain patterns, and brings further rising temperatures to an already warming planet.
CAROL WOCK
Urbana