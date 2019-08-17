I was saddened to see that race fans have lost the Danville fairgrounds speedway.
You see, the first race of my glorious racing career was there a mere 47 years ago.
My friends and I built a ’57 Chevy and towed it over. The anticipation was beyond words.
When they threw the green flag, I put the pedal to the floor. Somehow I got through turns one and two.
Hard on the gas down the back chute, I suddenly blew past three cars and then realized they were braking for turn three (something that in my excitement, I had forgotten about).
Fortunately, a driver in a huge ’65 Pontiac was doing a conventional route and was actually going around turn three, and I slammed into him.
If he had not been there, I would have launched off the banking and landed somewhere near Kennekuk Park.
After I skidded to a stop in the infield with the right front crumpled down on the tire and the fuel pump snapped off, my hands were shaking from the pure adrenalin rush.
I was thrilled beyond repair (as was the previously mentioned right front and fuel pump). I’ve loved it ever since.
Lots of great drivers ... Don Branson, Parnelli Jones, A.J. Foyt, Mario and Tony Stewart all raced there.
I made a lot of good friends while racing. I’m sure sad to see it go.
RICHARD ADAMS
Champaign