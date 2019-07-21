In the course of reading John O’Connor’s letter to The News-Gazette in the July 16 paper, four things immediately jumped out at me.
First, O’Connor has absolutely no idea what President Trump actually said/tweeted. None.
Second, O’Connor demonstrates that his knowledge of U.S. political history is less than abysmal because the party of the slaveholders was the Democratic Party for all of the U.S. slaveholding history, and well into the 20th century.
Third, O’Connor demonstrates all the negative traits that he so nauseatingly accuses President Trump of displaying, and even adds some, i.e., ignorance.
And, fourth, The News-Gazette has again demonstrated its complete lack of journalistic ethics, decency and the attributes of truthfulness that used to be the hallmark of American journalism.
GUSTAV SCHUPMANN
Monticello