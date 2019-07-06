Writer Perry Albin feels alienated in Illinois because his chosen belief system isn’t followed by our government.
I can sympathize to a degree.
But nothing in our Constitution says we must look to the Bible or any other holy text to craft our laws and policies.
Our country is a hot pot of cultures and religions. We are pluralistic.
Christians do not own this land and aren’t the only game in town, so to speak.
The Bible cannot, should not and will not be law of the land. And the same goes for any other holy text.
IAN COOK
Urbana