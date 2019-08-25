“Soft” targets? Oh please! Locations that are so often identified as vulnerable due to their defenseless status have got to be named more realistically. If anyone thinks that an open-carry/concealed-weapon state like Texas can lose over 20 individuals in a Wal-Mart with more than 3,000 in attendance is helpless, the definition is in need of rapid modification.
By most estimates, at least 10 to 20 armed persons were proximate to the horrific incident. This is not a soft target; it is a spineless one. For those who advocate for the “right” to bear arms, please recognize the social contract you hold with the rest of society willing to grant you that distinction. Responsible gun carriers must have the “response ability” to act when others are put at such risk.
The phrase “El Paso Strong” would have more meaning for me when I see individuals protecting one another, rather than viewing long lines of people gathering after the fact, waiting to give blood to the victims.
GREG CONNOR
Champaign