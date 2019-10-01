The News-Gazette article featuring the village of Pesotum stated quotes from Pesotum residents enjoying living in a small, quiet village.
Village President Joyce Ragle said wheels are in motion to bring a gas station back to the old Gasland property.
The proposal the village leadership is considering is Jack Flash LLC building a semitruck stop with the capacity of up to 70 semitrucks on site.
This proposal originated from a decision from the village zoning committee to rezone 6 acres from agricultural use to commercial use with no regards to drainage, water, septic and traffic flow issues.
The owner of this site publicly stated he had no plans to build a convenience gas station, only a truck stop in order to maximize his potential income, betting on the future of the Cronus Fertilizer plant being built.Questions are how will a commercial truck stop impact living in a small quiet village? Daily commutes dealing with semitruck traffic off of Interstate 57 on to Route 45, listening to sounds of semitrucks shifting gears as they go up the north bound ramp of I-57.In regards of nuisance issues, keeping Pesotum clean and attractive to visitors, the Gasland property has been an eyesore since Jack Flash LLC acquired it. The solution of taking prime farm ground and asphalting it into a parking lot for semitrucks and collecting some sales tax revenue might not be the best alternative for the village of Pesotum without more consideration of the proposal.
CHRIS HAUSMAN
Pesotum