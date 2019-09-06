Holy cow! Deers Road, Old Church Road or County Road 1200 N? As if it isn’t confusing enough, the Department of Transportation doesn’t think that it would help to place the real name of the road below the crossroads sign.
I have always had trouble with that signage and would drive past the Old Church Road, which is the road that I wanted.
You would think I would have learned early, but at least I did — finally. So yes, leave it the way it is. It’s wrong, of course, and it would be easier for strangers who would use Illinois 130.
But hey, if the people who control the road signs think it is OK, then who are we to complain. Deers Road, Old Church Road? Who cares?
To save questions, however, why not just remove the Deers Road name from the crossroads sign.
That way, the GPS designation won’t confuse the driver who doesn’t know about all this signage problem with the road and they can trust that GPS is correct in calling it Old Church Road.
BOB MAHONEY
Georgetown