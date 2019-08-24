In 1982, someone poisoned Tylenol bottles in Chicago, and Congress stepped in to regulate the safety of the bottles. In 1988, a Tennessee girl was struck by a lawn dart, and Congress banned the sale of lawn darts. In 1995, the Oklahoma City bombing took place, and Congress regulated the sale of the type of fertilizer used.
There has been too many mass murders from gun-wielding killers. And Congress does nothing.
But make no mistake. It isn’t Congress that is doing nothing. It is one party and only one party. It is the party that gets almost all of the NRA donations.
In February, the House passed two background check bills in an overwhelmingly bipartisan fashion. Mitch McConnell has no intention of bringing either bill to a vote. Even with the recent shootings in California, Texas and Ohio, McConnell has no plans to bring the Senate back into session.
McConnell claims to be putting together a bill in the Senate when their recess is over. No doubt it will be a weaker bill than either of the House bills. At what point will the leaders of the Senate take any action? How many more have to be shot? There are background checks and red-flag laws that could be implemented that could make a difference. Will the Senate ever act?
DENNIS HELD
Champaign