Recently, there has been a growing interest in the things that go on inside The Pavilion in Champaign. There has been a growing interest through Facebook and other media because of a woman’s description of her experience.
I believe it’s only fair that the news agency shed a light on things and allow people to see that when life has been extremely difficult or circumstances just seem beyond your realm of control, there is a place that you can go to for help, a place where people will treat you like a person and not like your problem.
Many of us do this not for money or even recognition but simply because we enjoy helping others see the lessons of motivation, drive, determination and success that can be achieved from dealing with their issues in a more positive way.
Please find a way to do some sort of a series or section on mental health and substance abuse centers.
People have always and will always need help from time to time, and it’s very important we let as many people know there is a place to go.
So, if not The Pavilion, any place will do, as long as a light is shone to allow others to get help. Our counties, cities and states cannot afford to continue suffering consequences from so many people who simply needed help. Thank you for taking the time to read this.
TAVARES SMITH
Champaign