Solar panels are ugly.
Oh yeah! Well so’s your air conditioner. And it’s noisy, too!
But we all want to be cooler in the summer, so those of us who can afford it have noisy, ugly air conditioners attached to our houses.
Our Earth needs to be cooler too, and solar panels can help. If you have ever considered adding solar to your rooftop, now is the time. The price of the panels is lower than it has ever been, and the incentives for installing a PV solar system are starting to diminish.
Today, with rooftop solar, your household can enjoy clean, carbon free, renewable electricity for about one half of the cost of Ameren-provided power from the grid.
Our planet could use your help, and you can save money, too.
Today is the Illinois Solar Tour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit illinoissolartour.org/Sites/Central.html.
There are six sites in Champaign County on the tour.
Two sites are of particular interest: 2060 B CR. 125 E, Mahomet has been a staple on the tour since 2007. Phil Geil has great graphs of the energy production and a wealth of knowledge from experiencing life with renewable energy for 12 years. 2910 Brickhouses Road, Urbana, is a new construction, near net-zero-energy incorporating PV solar, geothermal and passive solar technologies.
The whole house may be toured, and there are posters and educational materials throughout.
The rooftop system features top-of-the-line SunPower Equinox black panels, and they are not ugly. Come see for yourself.
DEBBIE INSANA
Urbana