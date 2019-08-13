Who are we? What has our country become? Human beings are being rounded up? I don’t care what the reason is. Americans don’t do this?
Little kids left at school because their parents had been arrested and couldn’t come for them? This nonsense has to stop.
Who is willing to speak up? How about your do-good sororities and fraternities, the Rotary Club, the Lion’s Club, Christian/Catholic churches, synagogues, temples, mosques, health care agencies, state and federal lawmakers?
The “not about me attitude” is not acceptable in the U.S. News agencies don’t even put these atrocities on the front page.
MARY BAILEY
Champaign