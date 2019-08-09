The abortion debate isn’t new. Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider and a $1 billion organization, mobilized for pro-abortion legislation long in advance. In 1963, it enlisted former Presidents Truman and Eisenhower as honorary co-chairs of its fundraising campaign.
Around the same time, many lawyers and doctors testified against abortion legislation, focusing on the law, Constitutional rights and medical facts. Lawyer and Methodist Pastor Arnim Polster testified against proposed abortion legislation in 1964. Polster, himself disabled by polio, voiced concerns about selective abortion due to potential fetal abnormalities. His “deformity” was far worse than what the legislation would have allowed. In today’s society, it’s likely that Polster wouldn’t have been allowed to be born.
Life magazine sold 8 million copies of Lennart Nilsson’s colored photos of embryonic and fetal life, proof of early human development, in just four days in 1965. In 1966, former President Reagan said, “The taking of the unborn life simply on the basis that it is going to be a somewhat less than perfect being is no different from what Hitler tried to do.” In 1967, Catholic Bishop A.J. Willinger stated concerns about mass media pro-abortion propaganda, including women’s magazines, news publications and TV shows.
Reagan was right. Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it: 60 million babies aborted since 1973, abortion on demand throughout all nine months of pregnancy for any reason and a massive abortion history. P
lease stop this killing of fellow human beings. Speak up now.
RENEE MULLENChampaign