Almost weekly, our Santy Claus Governor signs another bill — spending your money — money you don’t have. How can that happen? If you sign a check, spending money you don’t have in the bank, you might end up in the pokey! What about after nearly 600 checks? Holy mackerel! Fraud is fraud by whomever!
There are distractions, of course, that cause errant acts. Our governor and legislators seemingly are distracted by wishful wants of our fellow citizens. Therefore, we’re all part of the problem ... so darn it folks, cut it out — at least for a while — and live within what you have. The highway repair bill has already passed, so action on repairs ought to happen without more bill signing. Then hide the governor’s pen.
Speaking of distractions, we’re advised to act on our driving with a zero-tolerance of distractions. Great advice and we’ll live longer.
JOSEPH T. HOUSKA
White Heath